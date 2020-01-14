Unique sporting opportunity available for kids

When summertime rolls around and football, soccer and netball start to wrap up for the year, it doesn’t leave many sporting opportunities for children except for cricket.

However this summer this has all changed after Shirley Treadwell and the Miles Swimfit pool have come together to start a water polo competition for children.

Passionate about keeping children active during the summer holidays, Treadwell volunteers for an hour on a Saturday morning to teach children the sport.

They start off with half an hour of training and play a game for half an hour to finish off the morning.

“It’s really good because they are exercising and don’t even know it,” she said.

“They are using muscles they didn’t even know they had.”

The competition started with Treadwell’s four sons, but has grown as time has gone by.

Swimmers got to experience the unique sport for the first time at the Miles Swimfit school holiday program when Treadwell also gave up her time to coach the participants.

Miles Swimfit manager Vanessa, who provides the facility, is rapt to see how much the competition is growing.

“We unfortunately had our swim squad fold a few years ago so it’s good to see something happening at the pool again,” she said.

“It gets the children out of the home, off the PlayStation and exercising while having fun.

“Shirley is also very good with teaching the kids, even though she doesn’t see it, everyone else does.”

With no additional cost ­except the pool entry fee and flotation devices available for the younger children, anyone can come down and get involved.

One of Treadwell’s sons, Kendrick, also plays the sport in boarding school and has really taken that mentorship role towards the little ones in the pool.

“Kendrick is really good with the kids in the pool and gets behind the younger on and encourages them,” Vanessa said.

“He’ll often show them how to do a drill or who to pass the ball to.

“He really works well alongside his mum and is kind of the coach in the pool.”

Even though the sport hasn’t been going for that long, both Shirley and Vanessa have seen vast improvements by the players.

They are starting to understand the contact side of the sport and getting more competitive.

The girls also give the boys a run for their money and force them to step up.

“It also gives the kids a social aspect and they get to talk to people they not usually talk to,” Vanessa said.

To get involved in the competition, head on down to the Miles pool this summer at 10am on a Saturday and just pay the entry fee.

No experience is needed as full training is provided.