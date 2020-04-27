Unique idea shines through the country on Anzac Day

Kerryn Rabone's mailbox that she and her family decorated for Anzac Day.

IT WAS an Anzac Day like no other, with the coronavirus pandemic putting an end to Dawn Services and Anzac marches on Saturday, Queensland paid quiet tributes at the end of their driveways instead.

The initiative was announced at the beginning of the month and when Miles resident Kerryn Rabone heard the news she was wanted to make it extra special and encouraged people to decorate their mailboxes, gates or doors as well.

She created a group on Facebook last Wednesday, which currently 956 members and hundreds of photos of people who got involved.

There were people local people from Miles and Chinchilla, but the idea reached interstate with participants in South Australia and Victoria decorating their mailboxes as well.

“I didn’t want Anzac Day to fall by the wayside this year with the COVID-19 restrictions,” she said.

“I knew about the dawn driveway service that was planned, but I thought it would be extra special if we decorated our mailboxes, gates or front doors.

“That way we have a visual representation of our support for the Anzacs in the lead up to, as well as on Anzac Day itself.”

Ms Rabone husband’s grandfather was in the Royal Australian Air Force and served the country, but he passed away a few years ago.

So it was not only a great way to honour him during such a hard time but for everyone else to remember those family members they have lost as well.

She said she loved seeing how much effort people put into decorating, and all the different and unique ways people around the country spent their Anzac Day.

“Despite this COVID-19 pandemic, I feel as though it has unified us as a nation this Anzac Day and that perhaps we have invested more time and effort into appreciating the purpose of this day more than ever before,” she said.

“Whether it was sitting with the kids while creating decorations together talking about why we are doing it or lighting a candle alone at dawn; I feel honoured and humbled to be an Australian with my freedom and genuinely appreciate the sacrifices that were made.

“Lest We Forget.”