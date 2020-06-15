Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cross River Rail Minister Kate Jones. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Cross River Rail Minister Kate Jones. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Politics

Union targets Labor Minister for ‘selling out Qld jobs’

by Jessica Marszalek
15th Jun 2020 5:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE powerful CFMEU has launched a campaign against senior Cross River Rail Minister Kate Jones, claiming she's "selling out Queensland jobs" in a move that could have consequences for the election campaign.

Thousands of pamphlets criticising Ms Jones for her "Cross River Fail" were yesterday jammed in letterboxes around Ashgrove, in her state seat of Cooper.

It came as full-page ads were today run in newspapers, including The Courier-Mail, claiming the Palaszczuk Government's promise of 2000 jobs had failed to materialise, with just 350 to 400 people employed and many on insecure labour hire agreements or from interstate and overseas.

The action is part of a long-simmering fight over contractors being used on the $5.4 billion signature infrastructure project that could impact Labor's election chances.

It is not yet known how the tensions will feed into the building union's willingness to fundraise and proactively pour resources into a campaign for the October 31 poll.

 

Cross River Rail Minister Kate Jones. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Cross River Rail Minister Kate Jones. Picture: Tertius Pickard

 

CFMEU state secretary Michael Ravbar said Cross River Rail had "failed spectacularly to deliver on its promise" as he criticised the main contractor, CPB.

"A reputable and responsible construction company does not manage to chalk up more than 70 safety breaches - many of them serious - in just seven months," Mr Ravbar said.

"The government has a very clear policy when it comes to major projects that stipulates local content, local procurement, local jobs and apprenticeships and training. CPB is not fulfilling a single one of these requirements.

"Kate Jones can use the same playbook as (former Cross River Rail minister) Jackie Trad and pretend everything is fine.

"Or she can fix this."

Originally published as Union targets Labor Minister for 'selling out Qld jobs'

More Stories

Show More
cross river rail employment jobs labor minister kate jones queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MANHUNT: Stockman stabbed in face in random violent attack

        premium_icon MANHUNT: Stockman stabbed in face in random violent attack

        News A MANHUNT is underway in southwest Queensland after a stockman was stabbed in the face in a violent attack while mustering.

        Boarding school inspires Miles teens music

        premium_icon Boarding school inspires Miles teens music

        News RISING STAR: Olivia Gilmour has made it to the Groovin from the Garage finals.

        Father-of-four steals phone to pay for groceries

        premium_icon Father-of-four steals phone to pay for groceries

        News A father-of-four stole his son’s phone to pay for groceries.

        $250m surgery blitz to slash surgery wait times

        premium_icon $250m surgery blitz to slash surgery wait times

        Health More than 7000 Queenslanders left hanging by the cancellation of elective surgery...