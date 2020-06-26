Underworld figure’s murder conviction overturned

A man who once survived being shot 14 times has successfully appealed his conviction for murdering a Hells Angels bikie with a spanner. He will now face a new trial.

Jesse Ray Penhall was convicted by a jury of murdering Hells Angels bikie David "Panda" Norris at a trucking business in September 2017.

He appealed to the Supreme Court of Criminal Appeal arguing that he had been denied a fair trial.

Jesse Penhall has had his murder conviction for the death of Hells Angel David Norris overturned.

Jesse Penhall (at the rear) with David Norris at a workshop immediately prior to Norris' death.

On Friday the Supreme Court allowed the appeal and quashed Penhall's murder conviction.

In his judgment Justice Kevin Nicholson said the trial judge had failed to direct the jury as to whether Penhall could have acted in self-defence.

Justice Nicholson said the jury were denied a "pathway" to consider whether Penhall had been provoked and had responded with "excessive self-defence" which would have resulted in a finding on manslaughter.

Penhall will again stand trial for murder though new proceedings have been scheduled.

Penhall famously survived a 2008 bikie ambush where he was shot 14 times but managed to escape to the local pub where an ambulance was called.

