ULTIMATE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Australia Day in Dalby

AUSTRALIA DAY: New citizen Harry Dhillon with his son Arjun at the Australia Day celebrations in Dalby in 2017. Picture: File

AUSTRALIA DAY: New citizen Harry Dhillon with his son Arjun at the Australia Day celebrations in Dalby in 2017. Picture: File

As the world reels from a chaotic 2020, the Western Downs has an opportunity to begin 2021 on a high by celebrating the best country on the planet.

Several events will be taking place in Dalby and its surrounding towns to celebrate Australia Day, a holiday held on January 26 each year to acknowledge what makes Australia special.

From citizenship ceremonies, to barbecues, and rock climbing, there are plenty of events happening across the Western Downs to celebrate this national holiday.

Dalby

Thomas Jack Park celebrations

Join Dalby in celebrating the public holiday in the park, hosted by the Rotary Club and council, starting from 8am with the traditional Australia Day breakfast.

Markets and family activities including rock climbing, ghostly games, laser skirmish, and more will start at 9am, and will continue into the afternoon.

The citizenship ceremony and awards ceremony will then begin at 9.30am and 10.30am respectively.

Dalby Leagues Club

The leagues club will host their own Australia Day celebrations with complimentary lamingtons and cuppas, partnered with a chance to share in a $500 cash give away between 2pm — 5pm.

READ MORE:

Dalby dad kicks female cop with his children in next room

Prime Minister ScoMo touches down in southwest Queensland

Roma-based LifeFlight attended over 60 critical missions



Criterion Hotel

Start the Australia Day celebrations early at the Criterion on January 25 with a mechanical bull ride, an Australia Day wrecking ball, alcoholic slushies, and live music.

This begins at 8pm on Monday night, and will begin at 2pm onwards on Australia Day.

The Gums

The Gums Sports Club will be holding their awards ceremony from 11.30am, followed by a barbecue lunch from 12pm.

A family fun day is planned from 1pm, which will include cricket games, pony rides, face painting, a backyard surfer water slide, and more.

Bell

Join the festivities at the Bell Bunya Community Centre at 7.30am for an Australia Day breakfast with live music, followed by the awards ceremony at 8.30am.