‘UFO’ follows vehicle: Couple recount close encounter

A husband and wife, who wish to remain anonymous, claim to have had their very own close encounter of the third kind while driving in to Rockhampton over the Christmas period.

Just after 4pm on December 20, the pair said a "cigar shaped fuselage with no wings nor tail" followed their car along the Bruce Highway.

The object, believed to be the diameter of a small jet and as long as two buses, came within 30 metres of their car, veering left and right next to them.

A UFO in the sky at Middlemount, in Central Queensland, was captured on video on July 29, 2007.

"My wife saw the object to our right just above tree height, we were following the road veering slight left as the object turned slight right to come along parallel to us and at the same speed -100 kmh," the couple said.

"The object made no sound and had no trail, nor haze behind it. As we progressed for about ten seconds the trees cleared for a clear close view of the object for another 10 seconds.

"We watched it accelerate for about five seconds until it had disappeared into the distance."

Despite the immense speed in which the craft took off, the pair said there was no sonic boom.

"It made no sonic booms and accelerated to a speed far exceeding any conventional technology," they said.

The craft was described as having four "ironising" rings wrapped around a silver coloured fuselage.

The report was posted by UFO Research Queensland Inc on Facebook.

Sheryl Gottschall, President of UFO Research Qld.

UFORQ president Sheryl Gottschall said sightings of cigar-shaped craft used to be a common occurrence but disks and triangles have been more common in recent times.

She said the Rockhampton region has been quiet for sightings after the turn of the millennium, but Mackay had been active lately.

Ms Gottschall said the cigar-shaped craft can get very large in size and are widely believed to be 'motherships' among UFO researchers.

The QFORQ has been compiling UFO sightings for 63 years and urge anyone who sights a UFO to get in touch.