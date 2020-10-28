Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An Uber driver was robbed at knifepoint by a man he was driving to a police station.
An Uber driver was robbed at knifepoint by a man he was driving to a police station.
Crime

Uber driver robbed while taking man to police station

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
28th Oct 2020 2:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN Uber driver was robbed at knifepoint by a man he was driving to a police station in Darwin overnight.

The Uber driver was parked in Parap at 8.30pm when a man aged about 35, jumped in the back and claimed he was being chased by someone.

He asked to be taken to the police and the driver took him to the police station at the Parap Shopping Village.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Len Turner said the driver parked out the front for Michael Gunner's electorate office at which point the passenger demanded money from him.

"While the driver parked the man put his arm around the driver's neck and said he had a knife," he said.

Police were able to review CCTV footage of a nearby camera however the vision was limited.

They are calling for witnesses to come forward.

"There were a number of cars that went past and we are appealing for people to come forward," Cdr Turner said.

The offender is described as caucasian, about 35-years-old, wearing a black shirt with writing on the front, dark shorts and carrying a small bag.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has any information is urged to contact 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Uber driver robbed while taking man to police station

robbery uber

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics United Australia Party boss Clive Palmer says it’s his right to claim Labor will introduce a death tax, despite being unable to produce any concrete evidence.

        WARNING: Farmers crops targeted by new invasive pest

        Premium Content WARNING: Farmers crops targeted by new invasive pest

        News FARMERS warned to be on high alert for fast spreading pest found in Western Downs...

        IMPORTANT POINTS: What’s on the agenda for council meeting

        Premium Content IMPORTANT POINTS: What’s on the agenda for council meeting

        Council News WESTERN Downs Regional Council will be meeting tomorrow in Dalby for their monthly...

        Mitchell woman attacked police then stole their sunglasses

        Premium Content Mitchell woman attacked police then stole their sunglasses

        News Sergeant Whiting said this was her third sentence with the defendant