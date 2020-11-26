Tyson’s eye-watering fight purse revealed

The biggest boxing moments from Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson hasn't stepped foot inside the squared circle in more than 15 years, but the former heavyweight king can still command a hefty pay packet.

The 54-year-old has terrified social media for months by showing off his otherworldly punching abilities and showcasing his ripped physique ahead of his highly-anticipated showdown with former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr.

The bout between two of boxing's biggest names may be labelled as an exhibition, but the two men involved don't see it that way.

Both Tyson and Jones Jr. have scoffed at the rules put in place and are both preparing for what looks to be shaping as a bruising encounter.

Now just days out from the fight, the astronomical payday's for both fighters have been revealed by Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole.

Tyson is set to make a whopping $A13 million, with Jones Jr. going home with $A4 million.

Hearing that Tyson will make $10 million and Roy Jones +/- $3 million for their exhibition Saturday. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 25, 2020

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael noted he had spoken to Jones Jr. earlier in the week and said: "Roy told me in an interview his guarantee is $USD1 million".

Fans were quick to slam the upcoming bout after the rules were announced which state there'll be no judges ringside scoring the fight and no winner will be declared.

In the eight two-minute rounds the fighters have been told they also shouldn't be looking for knockouts. But Tyson hit back at the haters after the pay-per-view event sold like hot cakes.

"Numbers don't lie. haters are mad they can't get numbers like this. Saturday is reckoning.

@RealRoyJonesJr you better be ready," Tyson wrote.

The report Tyson had shown detailed how the fight had broken pre-fight sales records for digital pay-per-view purchases.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi confirmed both Tyson and Jones Jr. had both completed and passed a drug-testing program.

CSAC executive officer Andy Foster tells me that Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have completed a drug-testing program administered by VADA before their exhibition Saturday — and both boxing legends have passed. They will be tested again by VADA on fight night. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 25, 2020

WHEN IS TYSON vs JONES Jr?

The fight was originally down to take place in September, but was pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It will now take place on Sunday, November 29 with the coverage beginning at 1pm (AEDT).

HOW TO WATCH TYSON vs JONES Jr.

MIKE TYSON v ROY JONES Jr RULES

- No knockouts allowed

- No judges ringside scoring the bout, WBC (Christy Martin, Vinny Pazienza and Chad Dawson) will judge fight remotely

- No official winner will be declared

- Eight two-minute rounds

- Fighters will wear 12 oz. gloves

- Fight will be stopped if either suffers a bad cut

MIKE TYSON VS. ROY JONES JR. FIGHT CARD

Main card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. - Heavyweight exhibition

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson - Cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan - Light Heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter - Cruiserweight

Preliminary card

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright - Lightweight

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez - Featherweight

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones - Heavyweight

Originally published as Tyson's eye-watering fight purse revealed