The Territory’s Outback Wrangler Matt Wright is on a mission to rescue a crocodile in Indonesia with a motorbike tyre stuck around its neck.
Pets & Animals

Tyre croc rescue comes up flat

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
17th Feb 2020 10:05 AM
THE Outback Wrangler's quest to rescue a croc with a motorbike tyre around its neck has proved more difficult than anticipated.

Matt Wright and his team touched town in Palu, Indonesia earlier this week to begin efforts to help the crocodile.

Wright took to Instagram to share the journey, which this week included constructing a croc trap and training his Indonesian team.

"Environmental conditions in the water out here are very tough, coupled with the fact this croc isn't hungry because of the large food source in the river so we need to make sure we are as prepared as we can be for this challenge and that everyone knows what their role is during the catch," he wrote.

On Wednesday the team set up the crocodile trap in the river inhabited by the croc.

"We are now honing in on the big fella to relieve him of the tyre around his neck," Wright wrote.

"But more than anything I'm thrilled as part of this mission and to leave these key skills and education behind with this great team."

The team took to the river on Thursday evening but were unsuccessful.

Wright's sidekick Chris "Willow" Wilson on Friday posted about the team's efforts.

"We spent all night playing cat and mouse with the big fella in the river," he wrote.

"Unfortunately I think we were the mouse. He is very cunning and cautious and he does not like the boat approaching him."

crocodile editors picks offbeat news

