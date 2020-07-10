Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CCTV footage
CCTV footage Contributed
Crime

Two years on, can you solve mystery of armed hold-up?

Crystal Jones
by
10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST two years ago, on July 11, 2018, a person dressed as cartoon character Jake the Dog walked into a Bundaberg service station with what appeared to be a firearm.

Money was taken in the hold-up, where a mysterious offender wore a black face mask, black gloves and a black Adidas brand bum bag.

Chilling video revealed the incident, as the robber entered the store in the cartoon outfit.

The offender fled on foot after the 2.30am incident.

A spokeswoman for Bundaberg police confirmed officers were still investigating the crime.

Clues in the case:

  • Offender wore a yellow Jake the Dog onesie
  • Incident happened at 2.30am on July 11, 2018.
  • Robber used what looked to be a firearm
  • They fled on foot towards Farthing St
  • The person was 165 to 170cm tall
  • In addition to wearing the onesie, the offender was wearing black gloves, a black Adidas bum bag, a black mask and black shoes.

Can you help?

Call Police Link on 131 444.

More Stories

crime police unsolved crimes. editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Dalby business prepares to lift monument into place

        premium_icon WATCH: Dalby business prepares to lift monument into place

        News DALBY’S newest tourist attraction will be lifted into place tomorrow morning. Watch the preparation here:

        Dalby motel opts to take quarantining travellers

        premium_icon Dalby motel opts to take quarantining travellers

        News The owners have revealed the reason why