Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Two wounded in separate shootings

by Callum Godde
10th Apr 2020 11:14 AM

A man has checked himself into a hospital with gunshot wounds in Sydney's southwest.

The 22-year-old required surgery after presenting to Bankstown Hospital with injuries to his left knee and abdomen about midnight on Good Friday.

He is now in a stable condition.

NSW Police have established crime scenes at the medical facility and a nearby street where a car was seized for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, about 15km further north, a 38-year-old man was found at Guildford with a gunshot wound to his right thigh just before 6am.

He was transferred to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition and will undergo surgery.

Both incidents are being investigated but aren't believed to be linked, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

Originally published as Two wounded in separate Sydney shootings

