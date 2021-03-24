Two women fined after alleged punch up at Dalby pub

FINED OR CHARGED: Dalby police are telling punters violent behaviour won’t be tolerated, following a string of alcohol fuelled incidents in the past month.

Two women had to be separated after they allegedly engaged in a physical altercation at the Criterion Hotel on the weekend.

Dalby police were called to the Criterion Hotel in relation to a disturbance about 12.45am on March 21.

It’s alleged two women began to punch each other at the popular Western Downs establishment.

They were soon interviewed by police, where it was revealed to be a consensual fight.

A 20-year-old Dalby woman and a 25-year-old Toowoomba woman were both given $800 infringement notices.

Sergeant Sean Donaghy wanted to remind punters that violence would not be tolerated by police, with offenders to be fined or charged for anti-social behaviour.

