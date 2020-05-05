Menu
Western Downs Regional Council CEO Ross Musgrove has been reappointed.
Council News

Western Downs Regional Council reappointed

Zoe Bell
, zoe.bell@chinchillanews.com.au
5th May 2020 10:23 AM
AFTER serving as the chief executive officer at the Western Downs Regional Council since mid-2015, Ross Musgrove will serve another five years after he was reappointed into the position.

WDRC Mayor Paul McVeigh said he was delighted to announce the reappointment of Mr Musgrove following the recent post-election meeting of the council.

"Council has reappointed Mr Musgrove under the same terms and conditions outlined in his previous contract with council," Cr McVeigh said.

"Mr Musgrove has proven to be a strong asset to Western Downs Regional Council and our region, and it's fantastic council has voted to renew his contract for the next five years."

Clocking an impressive list of achievements for the council as CEO, Mr Musgrove was named the 2017 Manager of the Year by the Local Government Managers Queensland in recognition of his leadership and management excellence and in 2019 reduced the borrowings of WDRC to zero.

It's these leadership skills that Cr McVeigh believes are an asset to WDRC.

"Mr Musgrove's strong and loyal leadership has been a driving force behind many positive outcomes for the region, and I am delighted to continue working alongside him for the benefit of the Western Downs over coming years."

