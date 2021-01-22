Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic photos of containers and trucks at Port Botany. Pic Chris Pavlich
Generic photos of containers and trucks at Port Botany. Pic Chris Pavlich
Business

Two transport companies collapse

by Glen Norris
22nd Jan 2021 7:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN administrator has been appointed to two Brisbane transport companies.

David Clout, of David Clout & Associates, was appointed administrator of both First Choice Haulage and Sam Gill Corporation on Wednesday. The companies list their sole director as Forestdale-based Sukhvinder Singh.

According to Sam Gill Corporation's website, the Rocklea-based company operated a fleet of crane trucks servicing the construction, commercial and retail sectors. Logan Village-based First Haulage provided long-distance freight and pallet services as well as operating a driving school.

"Our freight services are the best in the region for a reason, we are efficient and reliable," Sam Gill Corp says on its website.

"We have a wide range of vehicles to choose from that we select to fit your cargo transport needs, all of which are fuel-efficient and leave the smallest carbon footprint possible."

The website said Sam Gill Corp had a modern fleet of company owned vehicles ranging in size from 6 ton flatbeds to semi-trailers with or without cranes fitted.

"We also have extendable semi-trailers capable of carrying lengths in excess of 25 meters," it said.

Mr Singh and Mr Clout were unavailable for comment. 

Both companies will hold a creditors' meeting on February 1.

Do you know more? Contact glen.norris@news.com.au

Originally published as Two transport companies collapse

business company transport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly Dalby man charged for allegedly assaulting 31yo

        Premium Content Elderly Dalby man charged for allegedly assaulting 31yo

        Crime Police were called after a 71-year-old allegedly assaulted a man 40 years his junior.

        Dalby born UK author returns to her roots in new book

        Premium Content Dalby born UK author returns to her roots in new book

        Books Taking inspiration from her time in the Western Downs, Janet Gover’s new book...

        Man’s $900 fine for refusing to take pants off for Dalby police

        Premium Content Man’s $900 fine for refusing to take pants off for Dalby...

        Crime After his arrest for public nuisance, the 25-year-old refused to change into the...

        Four armed men arrested after frightening Dalby home invasion

        Premium Content Four armed men arrested after frightening Dalby home...

        Crime Police will allege the four men stormed the home in broad daylight while armed...