Two teenagers in a serious condition after crash

Zizi Averill
15th Jan 2020 5:23 PM | Updated: 7:09 PM
TWO teenage boys are in a serious condition after a motorcycle and ATV crash at Alligator Creek, 30km south of Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman the crash occurred just after 4pm, and the boys were treated by paramedics, including a critical care team.

One of the teenagers has been treated for a head injury an a abdominal laceration, while the other has been treated for a head injury, she said.

They have been taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious condition.

