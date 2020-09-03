Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Two taken to hospital after car hits power pole

Crystal Jones
3rd Sep 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash at East Bundaberg.

The incident happened around 10am on Bargara Rd, opposite the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Barrel.

Multiple crews were on scene including ambulance, police and firefighters.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the two patients had been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Two cars collided in the incident, with one vehicle colliding with a power pole.

The crash is one of several in the Bundaberg region in recent days.

 

The scene of the crash on Bargara Rd, East Bundaberg.
The scene of the crash on Bargara Rd, East Bundaberg.
bundaberg car crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor calls for Premier to open travel bubble for Mungindi

        Premium Content Mayor calls for Premier to open travel bubble for Mungindi

        News BALONNE Mayor has joined calls for Mungindi residents to be free to travel across the NSW border for essential shopping after the devastating town centre blaze.

        NAMED: 52 to face Chinchilla court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 52 to face Chinchilla court today

        News HERE’S a full list of locals set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court, September 3.

        ‘Rebuild our little town’: Plea to help Mungindi after fire

        Premium Content ‘Rebuild our little town’: Plea to help Mungindi after fire

        News 'These stores are the lifeblood of the little town.'

        Help available for southwest residents with land disputes

        Premium Content Help available for southwest residents with land disputes

        News A POP-up office is coming to towns in the Darling Downs and Southwest to help sort...