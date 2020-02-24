Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people were allegedly stabbed in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
Two people were allegedly stabbed in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
Crime

Two stabbed at large hinterland party

Felicity Ripper
23rd Feb 2020 10:01 AM | Updated: 24th Feb 2020 4:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after two people were allegedly stabbed at a large party in the Coast's hinterland early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Conondale just after 3am after reports two people had sustained stab wounds during a fight.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it was a "large party" on a property.

"The Criminal Investigation Unit are following the incident," she said.

Paramedics took two people to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

alleged stabbing conondale fight party
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla crime spike sparks neighbourhood watch meeting

        Chinchilla crime spike sparks neighbourhood watch meeting

        News CHINCHILLA Neighbourhood Watch will be holding a meeting this week to address community concerns over the recent spike in crime.

        130+PHOTO GALLERY: Chinchilla Rodeo 2020

        premium_icon 130+PHOTO GALLERY: Chinchilla Rodeo 2020

        News THIS epic photo gallery is full of rodeo enthusiasts getting down and dusty at the...

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        Road train swept from Warrego Highway in floodwaters

        premium_icon Road train swept from Warrego Highway in floodwaters

        News The driver was washed downstream in the cab of the truck.