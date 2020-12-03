UPDATE: Man, 78, dies following Kepnock crash

A 78-year-old man has died following a crash at Kepnock yesterday afternoon.

A 78-year-old man has died following a crash at Kepnock yesterday afternoon. Geordi Offord

UPDATE 5.30AM: A 78-YEAR-OLD man has died after a crash in Kepnock yesterday afternoon.

Early investigations indicate the two vehicles, travelling in opposite directions, collided on Walker Street.

The man had no pulse and was given first aid by an off duty nurse until ambulance officers could transport him to Bundaberg Hospital.

He could not be revived.

The 32-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was not injured.

Police investigations will consider whether the man suffered a medical episode leading up to the crash.

UPDATE 7.45PM: FE Walker St has re-opened after a two-vehicle crash at Kepnock this afternoon.

Paramedics, including critical care, were called to the scene at the Bundaberg Ring Rd and FE Walker St about 5pm.

QAS treated a person at the scene who was in a critical condition.

UPDATE 5.10PM: EMERGENCY crews have been called to a second two-vehicle crash on the Bundaberg Ring Rd this afternoon.

Paramedics, including critical care, are on scene at the Bundaberg Ring Rd and FE Walker St.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics are treating one person for critical injuries.

A Queensland police spokesperson said the road had been closed and diversions put in place.

They asked that motorists avoid the area if possible.

EARLIER: TWO people have been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash at Kensington this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Kay McDuff Drive and the Bundaberg Ring Rd at 3.50pm.

Both people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.