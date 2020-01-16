Two dead in horror highway crash near Ballina

Two people have been killed in a horror crash on the Pacific Highway south of Ballina.

UPDATE: POLICE investigating a horror crash on the Pacific Highway say the two people who were killed may have been local residents.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said emergency services were called to the scene just before 1pm.

"Just before 1pm today police were called to an incident on the Pacific Highway at West Ballina, where a truck and a car collided, resulting in the truck busring in to flames

"The truck driver managed to escape from the truck and the flames.

"Unfortunately the two passengers in the car suffered critical injuries.

"We're still investigating the scene and determining exactly the cause of the crash."

Insp Vandergriend said police had not yet formally identified the people who were killed.

"We believe they're possibly local, the deceased, but that's yet to be confirmed," he said.

Crash investigators, with a drone, are still at the scene.

Insp Vandergriend said northbound lanes of the highway were still closed, with intermittent closures on the southbound lanes, which could continue for several hours.

UPDATE 3pm: POLICE have confirmed two people have died after a head-on collision south of Ballina today.

Just before 1pm, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Pimlico, 17km south of Ballina, after reports a Toyota sedan had collided with a semi-trailer.

Following the crash, the semi-trailer caught fire. The blaze has since been extinguished.

The two occupants of the sedan died at the scene. Their ages are not known at this time and they have not been formally identified.

The male driver of the semi-trailer was taken to Ballina Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers attached to Richmond Police District established a crime scene and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

North bound lanes on the Pacific Highway remain closed, with traffic being diverted through Coraki.

South bound lanes will open shortly at a reduced speed.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

There has been a serious crash on the Pacific Highway at West Ballina.

