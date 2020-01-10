Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prisoners who absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre's low security prison farm (from left) Anthony James Parkinson, Alex Leroy Ryan and Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr.
Prisoners who absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre's low security prison farm (from left) Anthony James Parkinson, Alex Leroy Ryan and Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr.
Crime

Two of three Townsville prison farm escapees caught

by MADURA MCCORMACK
10th Jan 2020 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO of the three men who ran away from Townsville's low-security prison farm have been arrested, police have confirmed.

Three prisoners at Townsville Correction Centre's low-security prison farm; Alex Leroy Ryan, 28, Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr, 18, and Anthony James Parkinson, 22, were flagged as escapees after failing to turn up for a roll call on Sunday evening.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed two men had been taken into custody on Thursday.

28-year-old Ryan was arrested in Kirwan while it is understood 18-year-old Kerr handed himself in to police about 9.30pm last night.

22-year-old Parkinson was yet to be accounted for.

More Stories

Show More
crime prison townsville correctional centre

Just In

    Aussie actor, model dies at 27

    Aussie actor, model dies at 27
    • 10th Jan 2020 12:53 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Your full guide to 2020 in the Western Downs

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Your full guide to 2020 in the Western Downs

        News With so many great events held in our region in 2020, here are the ones to mark in your calendar right away.

        Your guide to next week across the Western Downs

        Your guide to next week across the Western Downs

        News Looking for something to do? Look no further!

        Woman hospitalised after colliding with deer on highway

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after colliding with deer on highway

        News Woman hospitalised after colliding with a deer on the Carnarvon Hwy and Moonie Hwy.

        SWEET RELIEF: 200k mangoes donated amid drought crisis

        premium_icon SWEET RELIEF: 200k mangoes donated amid drought crisis

        News Drought runners from Rainbow Beach have arrived in the west