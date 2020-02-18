Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GROWING LIST: The number of car thefts is on the increase in Chinchilla.
GROWING LIST: The number of car thefts is on the increase in Chinchilla.
News

Two more cars stolen in a Western Downs town overnight

Zoe Bell
18th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER Chinchilla home has been targeted by thieves over overnight, adding to the growing list of Western Downs victims who have woken up to find out their cars have been stolen.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswomen confirmed a break-in occurred sometime overnight between February 17 and February 18 on Helena St Chinchilla.

The cars stolen were a silver Mazda CX-5 and a grey Mazda RX8 Sedan.

“The unknown offenders gained access to a residence and stole the keys to the two vehicles parked outside,” the spokeswoman said.

No one has been arrested in relation to this matter, investigations are continuing.

car thefts chinchilla crime. queensland police media western downs crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Servo that sold contaminated fuel racks up major repair bill

        premium_icon Servo that sold contaminated fuel racks up major repair bill

        News CUSTOMERS who suffered major car troubles after filling their tanks with contaminated fuel at a Western Downs service station are set to receive compensation.

        Battle on the Balonne hoping to be bigger than ever before

        Battle on the Balonne hoping to be bigger than ever before

        News While the river is now at nearly full capacity, Battle on the Balonne still needs...

        • 18th Feb 2020 11:22 AM
        OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        premium_icon OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        Education See where you school ranked in our special interactive

        When rain will return to the southeast

        premium_icon When rain will return to the southeast

        Weather Showers are set to return and last for several days