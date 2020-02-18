Two more cars stolen in a Western Downs town overnight

GROWING LIST: The number of car thefts is on the increase in Chinchilla.

GROWING LIST: The number of car thefts is on the increase in Chinchilla.

ANOTHER Chinchilla home has been targeted by thieves over overnight, adding to the growing list of Western Downs victims who have woken up to find out their cars have been stolen.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswomen confirmed a break-in occurred sometime overnight between February 17 and February 18 on Helena St Chinchilla.

The cars stolen were a silver Mazda CX-5 and a grey Mazda RX8 Sedan.

“The unknown offenders gained access to a residence and stole the keys to the two vehicles parked outside,” the spokeswoman said.

No one has been arrested in relation to this matter, investigations are continuing.