Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people remained unaccounted for and eight units were damaged in a fire.
Two people remained unaccounted for and eight units were damaged in a fire.
News

Two people missing as eight units damaged in fire

11th Apr 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are missing after fire ripped through a Gold Coast unit complex.

Fire broke out at the Biggera Waters building about 1.30am today, with firefighters arriving to find it well alight.

Police said residents were evacuated but two people were still unaccounted for.

Eight units were damaged in the blaze and police have declared a crime scene as officers try to find out what sparked the fire.

Originally published as Two missing as eight units damaged in fire

fire missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Union calls for job security for CS Energy cleaners

        premium_icon Union calls for job security for CS Energy cleaners

        News CFMEU is fighting for the rights of cleaners putting their safety at risk ensuring CS Energy facilities are COVID-19 free.

        Car stolen from Chinchilla home after break-and-enter

        premium_icon Car stolen from Chinchilla home after break-and-enter

        News POLICE are asking community members to come forward with information after a number...

        How south west police will be monitoring non-essential travel

        premium_icon How south west police will be monitoring non-essential...

        News THIS is how southwest police will be regulating non-essential travel and social...

        Chinchilla firearm dealer fights for farmers livelihood

        premium_icon Chinchilla firearm dealer fights for farmers livelihood

        News One Chinchilla business was closed one day and preparing to lay off staff and the...