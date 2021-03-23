Two men fined after alleged taxi-cab brawl

BIG FINES: Two men were issued public nuisance fines following an alleged incident on March 20. Picture: File

Two men were given hefty fines for an alleged physical altercation while they were waiting for a taxi outside a Dalby pub.

Police were called to a licensed premises along Cunningham St about 2.35am on March 20, in relation to a disturbance.

It’s alleged a verbal altercation began between three parties while they were waiting for a cab, before it turned physical.

A 27-year-old Gold Coast man and 34-year-old man were spoken to by police, where they made admissions to the alleged public nuisance.

They were both given $800 fines.

Sergeant Sean Donaghy said police would not tolerate violence in licensed premises in Dalby, and would continue to issue fines and notices to appear for anti-social behaviour.

