Subscribe
Two injured in Miles motorcycle crash

Zoe Bell
by
1st Mar 2020 2:33 PM
TWO people were flown to Toowoomba Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a motorcycle collision.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed that two people were involved in a single vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway near the BP in Miles at 12.20pm on February 29, 2020.

The riders were a 33-year-old male and a 35-year-old female.

"The motorbike was traveling along; it's clipped a vehicle and they have both come off and suffered serious injuries as a result," she said.

"Both were transported to Miles and flown to Toowoomba hospital."

A previous version of the story had incorrectly reported a person had died in the crash.

