Two injured after an overnight crash near Chinchilla.

TWO people were transported to Chinchilla Hospital last night after a collision with a cow.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the vehicle collided with a cow on Kogan Condamine Road at Hopeland around 8.45pm last night.

One patient sustained a shoulder injury and the other patient sustained a head injury. They were transported to Chinchilla Hospital in a stable condition.