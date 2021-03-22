Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people have been freed from a car that crashed down an embankment in Lowood on Sunday afternoon.
Two people have been freed from a car that crashed down an embankment in Lowood on Sunday afternoon.
News

Two in hospital after car crashes down 4m embankment

Hugh Suffell
21st Mar 2021 6:00 PM | Updated: 22nd Mar 2021 4:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have been freed from a car that crashed down an embankment in Lowood on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance said paramedics, including critical care rushed to a single-vehicle crash at 4.10pm.

The car reportedly crashed at the bottom of a four metre embankment in the Somerset region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services freed two patients from the wreckage before they were transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

More stories by Hugh Suffell.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY AND RESULTS: 2021 Mercy Shield

        Premium Content GALLERY AND RESULTS: 2021 Mercy Shield

        Sport Catholic Schools from the Darling Downs, southwest Queensland, and Emerald gathered at Roma for the Mercy Shield. Here’s the results:

        Upgraded cinematic experience for Western Downs movie buffs

        Premium Content Upgraded cinematic experience for Western Downs movie buffs

        Council News Residents can revel in an enhanced cinematic experience at the Chinchilla Cinema...

        120+ PHOTOS: Glamorous Wandoan Race Day

        Premium Content 120+ PHOTOS: Glamorous Wandoan Race Day

        Local Faces Racegoers were dressed to impress at the 2021 Wandoan Phantom Races. Check out...

        Dalby Library relocated during precinct redevelopment

        Premium Content Dalby Library relocated during precinct redevelopment

        Council News Here’s a list of services that have been impacted to make way for the major...