Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Two dead as car slams into tree

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Mar 2020 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO elderly people have died following a serious crash in South Burnett on Sunday afternoon.

The car was travelling along the Bunya Highway when it veered off the road and crashed into a tree just before 12pm at Ficks Crossing.

The driver of the car, an 81-year-old Wondai man, and the passenger of the car, a 76-year-old Wondai woman, were treated at the scene but were pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage of a white Toyota Aurion sedan with a Queensland registration 084 WNW travelling along the Bunya Highway to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Originally published as Two dead as car slams into tree

More Stories

car crashes crashes fatal car crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Un-Australian’: Mayor calls out panic buying

        premium_icon ‘Un-Australian’: Mayor calls out panic buying

        News ECHOING the words of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a southwest Queensland mayor has labelled those panic buying in supermarkets as ‘un-Australian’.

        Family man and business owner gunning for council spot

        premium_icon Family man and business owner gunning for council spot

        News Mark Murphy said he’s worked tirelessly since school for his family and hopes the...

        Queenslander in Moroccan lockdown issues COVID-19 plea

        premium_icon Queenslander in Moroccan lockdown issues COVID-19 plea

        News The Moroccan army have been deployed to monitor the nationwide lockdown brought on...

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        Health Australian life is set to change dramatically from today