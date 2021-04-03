Menu
ALLEGED DRUG POSSESSION: Two men will face Dalby Magistrates Court after they were allegedly found with drugs. Picture: Richard Walker
ALLEGED DRUG POSSESSION: Two men will face Dalby Magistrates Court after they were allegedly found with drugs. Picture: Richard Walker
Crime

Two Dalby men facing drug charges following search

Sam Turner
3rd Apr 2021 5:00 PM
Two people will face Dalby Magistrates Court after they were allegedly found in possession of dangerous drugs.

It’s alleged during a search of a 23-year-old Dalby man along Curtis St on March 30, 0.6g of meth was located.

He was subsequently charged with drug possession, and will face court on April 20.

A day later, Dalby police attended an Arthur St address about 6.45pm in relation to another matter.

Police will allege a 39-year-old was found with 1g of marijuana, a water pipe, and an electric grinder during the incident.

The man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, and will face court on April 20.

