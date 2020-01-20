Menu
BREAKING: Two men are appearing in court today over an alleged arson.
News

Two Dalby men charged with arson over business fire

Meg Gannon
20th Jan 2020 7:43 AM
TWO men have been charged with arson over a structure fire that destroyed a vacant building in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to a Drayton Street address at 12.40am and arrived to find an abandoned commercial store well involved.

The property was destroyed as a result of the fire and a crime scene was declared at 2.50am.

The pair were seen loitering across the street and were arrested at an Arthur Street address shortly afterwards.

Both men aged 23 and 24 have been charged with arson and are expected to appear before the Dalby Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000129609

