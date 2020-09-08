Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Two cops charged with possession of dangerous drugs

by Shiloh Payne
8th Sep 2020 1:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two police officers have been suspended from duty and charged with the possession of dangerous drugs.

The pair were subject to an investigation in relation to Operation Sierra Edgehill, which began in March by the Ethical Standards Command into the alleged trafficking of dangerous drugs.

A 28-year-old senior constable from the South East Region was issued a notice to appear in court for supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing suspected property.

A senior constable from the Central Region, aged 29, was charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

The two men will appear in Southport Magistrates court on October 26.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks qld police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How virtual reality program is helping Miles students soar

        Premium Content How virtual reality program is helping Miles students soar

        News VIRTUAL learning is blasting Miles SHS students into the 21st century. Find out how state-of-the-art virtual reality equipment is helping students succceed.

        Queensland records two new cases

        Premium Content Queensland records two new cases

        News Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours

        Magistrate sends ‘racist’ Chinchilla mother to jail for 19 charges

        Premium Content Magistrate sends ‘racist’ Chinchilla mother to jail for 19...

        News A Chinchilla woman with an extensive criminal history was sentenced to prison after...

        Tara powerlines hit: Machine operator lucky to be alive

        Premium Content Tara powerlines hit: Machine operator lucky to be alive

        News DANGER: Ergon Energy is pleading with heavy machinery operators to take care, with...