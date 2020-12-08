Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

How does the Coronavirus vaccine work?
News

Two children test positive COVID-19 in the NT

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
8th Dec 2020 1:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO children have tested positive to COVID-19 at Howard Springs.

An 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, who both arrived on the repatriation flight from New Delhi on November 24, 2020, remain under the care of the AUSMAT team at the NT Centre for National Resilience.

Since repatriation flights to the Northern Territory began on October 23, 2020:

· 1331 international arrivals have undertaken quarantine at the Howard Springs Centre for National Resilience

· A total of 28 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported

The total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory is 62.

All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.

phillippa.butt@news.com.au


Originally published as Two children test positive COVID-19 in the NT

More Stories

coronavirus health howard springs northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        Premium Content Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        News The heartbroken parents of a young man who killed four people and himself in a horror crash have pleaded with motorist to change their driving habits.

        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Qld state schools hand out over 370,000 suspensions over five years

        GoFundMe made for families of dads after shock drowning

        Premium Content GoFundMe made for families of dads after shock drowning

        News Fundraising page set up for Dalby, Kingaroy men who drowned at Noosa

        Storms inbound after Dalby’s record breaking heatwave

        Premium Content Storms inbound after Dalby’s record breaking heatwave

        Weather THE Western Downs is set for a welcome reprieve after a statewide heatwave broke...