Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aaliyah Winnett and Nathaniel Bower have both been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.
Aaliyah Winnett and Nathaniel Bower have both been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.
News

Two children reported missing in separate incidents

Aisling Brennan
15th Sep 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 2:06 PM

TWEED Byron Police District officers are appealing to the public for any information about the whereabouts of two missing children.

The two children were reported to police in separate incidents over the weekend.

Nathanial Bower

 

Nathaniel Bower has been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.
Nathaniel Bower has been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.

 

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Nathanial Bower, who has been missing since September 14.

The 12-year-old was last seen at 10am at South Tweed Heads Skate Park.

It is believed the missing person was unable to be located by family members at the time and was later reported to police.

Nathanial is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall, thin build, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

Aaliyah Winnett

 

Aaliyah Winnett has been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.
Aaliyah Winnett has been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a Aaliyah Winnett who was reported missing on September 12.

The 13-year-old was last seen at 12.30pm at West Tweed Heads.

It is believed the missing person was unable to be located by family members at the time and was later reported to police.

Aaliyah is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 155cm tall, thin build, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

missing child missing person tweed tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Melon Fest’s cancellation could be costly for our economy

        Premium Content Melon Fest’s cancellation could be costly for our economy

        Business ‘Not the news we wanted’: Chinchilla’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry has discussed the huge affect the event’s cancellation will have on economy.

        Man on bail found high on ice at disturbance

        Premium Content Man on bail found high on ice at disturbance

        Crime ONLY a day prior he signed bail conditions, then police found him allegedly high on...

        Man allegedly slams head against wall while in custody

        Premium Content Man allegedly slams head against wall while in custody

        Crime IN AN attempt to convince police to release him from custody, a 50-year-old Dalby...

        CANCELLED: Iconic Melon Fest falls victim to COVID

        Premium Content CANCELLED: Iconic Melon Fest falls victim to COVID

        News THE biannual festival in the world’s watermelon capital has been cancelled due to...