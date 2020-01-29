Two cars stolen from Western Downs town

Adding to the pile of recent car thefts in Chinchilla, two families have woken up to find their cars stolen.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a 2017 white Ford Ranger was stolen from Pilkington St between 5.30 and 8.30 this morning, Wednesday, January 29 - and a black Ford FG (sedan) was stolen from Evans St between 11pm and 1am.

The Ford Ranger had been parked in front of the garage, and the Ford sedan has been parked on the street with a car cover on.

The last time a car theft happened in Chinchilla was on Saturday, January 12 - resulting in three kids being charged.

On this occasion a Holden Commodore was stolen from Mackie St, and was later found on Little Street on January 12, by local police.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police said it is alleged the juveniles broke into a house and stole the car keys.

"The house was locked and secured at the time," the spokeswoman said.

The owner of the car had woken up and was getting ready for an appointment, but she couldn't find her car keys, said the spokeswoman.

"The vehicle has been parked outside… she realised it had been stolen and reported it to police," she said.

A 15-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys were charged at 1pm Monday, January 13, with two counts of receiving tainted property, two counts of unlawful use of a vehicle, and two counts of committing burglary.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the white Ford Ranger or black Ford FG please call Policelink on 131 444, or the Chinchilla Police Station on 4672 9666.