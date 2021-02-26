Menu
A service station has allegedly been robbed on the Warrego Highway.
News

Two arrested after alleged armed robbery of Maranoa servo

Lachlan Berlin
26th Feb 2021 8:01 AM
Police have tracked down and arrested two masked men after an alleged armed holdup of a Maranoa service station.

It is alleged the Yuleba business on the Warrego Highway was robbed by two men, 31-year-old and 21-year-old, after they went in with a machete and left with money and cigarettes.

The robbery occurred just after 3.30pm on February 25.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the suspects were eventually found about midnight and taken into custody.

Both men have been charged with armed robbery and deprivation of liberty and will face Roma Magistrates Court today, February 26.

EARLIER STORY: Maranoa servo held up by masked men with machete

