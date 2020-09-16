Twist in the fatal bashing of a man at high school

A man who died after a bashing at a school was wrongly accused of being an informer, police say, and it cost him his life. A second man has been charged.

A man who died after a bashing at a school was wrongly accused of being an informer, police say, and it cost him his life. A second man has been charged.

The victim of a fatal bashing at Adelaide High School was wrongly accused of being a police informer, which cost him his life, police say.

Police arrested and charged a second man with the alleged murder of Victor Codea on Wednesday morning just after 9am at a city apartment block.

The 24-year-old Adelaide man was taken to the City Watch House and is expected to face court later on Wednesday or Thursday morning.

Detective Inspector Brett Featherby said investigations led police to believe there were four people present at the time Mr Codea was seriously assaulted on August 28, including three males who assaulted him and another who "lured him there".

Victor Codea was allegedly bashed to death by a group of men at Adelaide High.

Prosecutors have alleged the 24-year-old Ridleyton man was "set upon" by a group of men in a violent attack in the carpark at Adelaide High School on Friday August 28.

Mr Codea was dropped off at the Royal Adelaide Hospital with head injuries, and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, September 6.

The four males left the scene in an older model sedan.

The person who took Mr Codea to hospital was a friend, police say.

Mr Featherby said Mr Codea had made some "wrong decisions" in regards to his drug charges.

"We believe he has been wrongly accused of providing information to the police and unfortunately that's cost him his life," Mr Featherby said.

On August 29, a member of the public located Mr Codea's phone at Mile End.

"We know Victor drove a white 2019 Toyota Corolla to the Welland Shopping Centre prior to the assault. Following the assault the vehicle was driven back to the Welland Shopping Centre where it was recovered by police."

Police at Adelaide High School after the bashing. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

Investigations are ongoing, and police expect to make further arrests.

The Adelaide Magistrates Court lifted the secrecy order on Mr Codea's identity, on Tuesday.

The Advertiser reported chilling posts were left on his Facebook page in the days after his death.

The posts referred to him as a "dog", whose death was a result of "karma".

His Facebook page also refers to him as being a "police informer".

A 23-year-old man - whose identity remains suppressed - has faced court charged with his murder.

If anyone was in the vicinity of Adelaide High School or Welland Shopping Centre on August 28 and saw suspicious activity, or noticed the white 2019 Toyota Corolla with SA registration S331CAE please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. You can remain anonymous.



Originally published as Twist in fatal Adelaide High bashing