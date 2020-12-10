Twelve days on the run ends with 43 months in jail for escapee

Stephanie Ann Baker appeared in the Supreme Court yesterday sporting a matching pair of black eyes.

The injuries were the result of a beating she received while in custody waiting to be sentenced for a run of offending that included escaping police custody and selling fake methamphetamine.

The court heard Baker, 33, was on parole for a four-year jail term for drug trafficking when she sold a 15g bag of salt for $5000, claiming it was ice.

Crown Prosecutor Shontelle Petrie said that while Baker did not actually sell a dangerous drug, the offence was serious because of the domino effect it started.

The buyers sought retribution and beat an innocent bystander, thinking they were Baker's associate.

The assault drew attention from police who arrested Baker a short time later.

"She reported abdominal pain," Ms Petrie said.

"After being taken to the Dalby Base Hospital she has absconded, jumping out a window and was at large for 12 days, until 12 July.

"Those 12 days will cost her dearly."

Along with charges for escaping custody and supplying dangerous drugs, Baker pleaded guilty to 22 summary offences that Ms Petrie said were evidence of the "disordered life of someone addicted to methamphetamine."

They included unlawfully parking in a disability bay, drug driving, failing to restrain a child while driving, fraud and drug possession.

Acting for the defence, barrister Scott Lynch said his client had a hard childhood that resulted in lingering mental illness.

Mr Lynch acknowledged his client had exposed herself to a lengthy jail sentence.

"The injuries to her face were recently occasioned while in custody," he said.

"There are people who enjoy their time in custody, she does not.

"By virtue of her escape she is considered a high-risk prisoner and cannot be transferred, so she will have to endure whatever happens to her."

Justice Thomas Bradley sentenced Baker to 43 months in jail and set her parole eligibility date at September 16, 2021.

Originally published as Twelve days on the run ends with 43 months in jail for escapee