Man had sex with victim before robbing him

A TWEED man had oral sex with his Grindr date before robbing him in the middle of the night.

Cabarita Beach man Jason Mark James, 31, appeared by video link in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to robbery in company.

Co-accused Stewart John Saunders, 43, from Port Macquarie, is also charged with robbery in company and continues to defend the charge.

Kingscliff man Thomas Alfred Grover, 29, was sentenced on September 7 for his role in the robbery by pleading guilty to concealing a serious indictable offence.

Court documents reveal a 69-year-old former Melbourne man who had only moved into a Casuarina unit 10 days prior was contacted by James using a profile called 'Hung_ry' on the Grindr dating app on February 12.

The two had a limited conversation across several hours and it was agreed James would attend the victim's home.

It is alleged about 9pm James, Mr Saunders and Grover borrowed a car from a woman known to them.

About 2.30am, James arrived at the man's apartment and the two consumed methylamphetamine in the kitchen before going upstairs to have consensual oral sex.

It is alleged James charged his phone in the victim's bathroom and used it to make a phone call.

He told the victim he was speaking to a friend who was checking on his welfare.

James sat using the victim's bed and laptop while the victim had a shower and allegedly made more calls multiple times in hushed tones.

Afterwards the victim poured James a glass of wine.

Grover is seen on CCTV to leave the apartment complex about 3.36am.

It is alleged James opened the front door and let in Saunders.

The victim offered his wallet and cash and his documents in a black folder, laptop, iPhone and keys were also taken.

It is alleged both James and Mr Saunders were seen leaving on CCTV at 3.43am.

It is alleged the three returned the car they had borrowed at 7am.

After James was arrested, police found the victim's keys hidden in a roof cavity in his home.

James' case will return to Lismore District Court on October 19 for sentence.

Mr Saunders' case will also return to court on the same day.