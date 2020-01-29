TV surgeon stunned by bizarre request

AN AUSTRALIAN transgender woman who has spent $200,000 on cosmetic and plastic surgery staggered the celebrity doctors on a US TV show over her bizarre request.

Jolene Dawson, 24, appeared on a recent episode of Botched, which streams on Foxtel Now, where she revealed she had undergone 15 surgeries as part of her transition, including six nose jobs, two boob breast augmentations, her ears pinned back, as well as face fillers.

Seeking out celebrity surgeons Dr Terry Dubrow and Dr Paul Nassif on the popular E! show, Ms Dawson, who is from the Gold Coast, wanted a seventh rhinoplasty so she could look more like a "walking, talking Bratz doll".

But it was her other request that stunned the doctors.

Jolene Dawson, a Gold Coast transgender woman, on an episode of Botched.

"I want two breast implants on the top of my head to give me that Bratz doll look, making my head look bigger at the top," she said.

"Every single day I put a bumpit (hair inserts) into my hair and I thought, 'What if we just put it in there permanently?'

"I definitely 100 per cent without a doubt need an implant in my head. So, it would be two breast implants on my head. Like, two boobs."

The surgeons were visibly floored by her request, with Dr Dubrow saying, "I often have patients that want bigger breasts but not more of them."

Jolene’s hair is thanks to hair inserts, which she wanted to make permanent with implants.

Despite spending a staggering $200,000, Jolene said she wanted to outlay up to $1 million on surgery, including her trachea, brow bones and jawline.

But the doctors refused to work on either her nose or head implants, with Dr Nassif saying she'd lose her hair at the very least if she went ahead with it, while adding she wouldn't be able to breathe if she got another nose job.

"A big issue between a doll's nose and a human's nose is that dolls don't really need to breathe, but we do," he said.

"That's damaging or deforming your nose. I don't do that."

When you can’t hide what you’re thinking.

"I'm so happy that there are certain procedures that are designed to take you to the next level - the bone shaving, the jawline refinement, but don't be a pioneer testing the limits of surgery that could kill you," Dr Dubrow added.

While Jolene said she would take time to think about their warning, she did admit she probably wouldn't take their advice.

