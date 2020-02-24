Turpin puts best foot forward in rake race

It was the desperate display in the dying minutes of a pre-season trial that could tip the Broncos' hooker race in Jake Turpin's favour.

With his side down by two and less than a minute remaining in torrential conditions, most would have been content to run the clock out, but Turpin could be seen barking at his forwards to pack down the scrum to give his side one last chance of snatching victory.

It wasn't the first time in the match the young rake showed his competitiveness and a determination to do the one-percenters, after charging down two kicks - and chasing both down - in the first half.

Coach Anthony Seibold said he was impressed with his hooker's sense of urgency in what was a trial match, but he wasn't surprised given his competitive nature.

"Turps is always a player that makes a choice to put kick pressure on," he said.

"He's overcome a fair bit actually in his very short career. He's only 23 and he's had to overcome some serious injuries during his time at Melbourne Storm.

"He's a real competitor and he's done a good job to get himself back to this level and I think he showed last year that he belongs in the NRL."

Turpin is on a collision course with veteran rake Andrew McCullough over the Broncos' starting hooker role and his solid performance in Cairns will do nothing but intensify the selection headache.

"He was really good out of dummy half there," he said.

"He played the first half and came back on for the last 20 minutes.

"He probably had some opportunities to jump a little bit in the first half but due to the conditions he just dished it off a little bit.

"He's had a good pre-season and I think what we've seen in the pre-season transferred into the game."

Broncos boom prop Payne Haas, whose powerful charges demand the ultimate precision from his No.9, said both Turpin and McCullough brought their own qualities to the club.

"With Macca, he brings experience - he's been there done that and he's been doing it for years," he said.

"But with Turps, what you see is what you get. He comes out, he's very energetic and I love playing with him."

With both players standing out in their respective pre-season hit-outs, Seibold will have plenty to think about ahead of the Broncos' final trial against the Titans on Saturday in Redcliffe.

"We'll have a look at the vision and see who we start there next week," he said. "We can make a considered decision."