Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gladstone Courthouse.
Gladstone Courthouse.
Crime

‘Turn that off, I’m in court!’: Phone mishap

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

N a bid to keep people out courtrooms, defendants are being allowed to appear by phone call.

This didn't go so well for Allan James Grundy, 51, who struggled to find a quiet place for his phone call appearance on Monday.

"Turn that off, I'm in court!" Grundy can be heard yelling in the silence of Gladstone Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to drug driving while on a probational multi-combination licence.

On January 9 on Rose St, Miriam Vale, Grundy tested positive to having marijuana in his saliva, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client used the drug to treat pain from a back injury.

Ms Ditchfield said he normally would not drive if he had used it, but on that day he found out his son had been hospitalised in Rockhampton and he was driving from Agnes Water to see him.

Grundy was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months.

gladstone court gladstonecourts gladstonecrime gladstone crime
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Kindness doesn’t cost much’: Residents important message

        premium_icon ‘Kindness doesn’t cost much’: Residents important message

        News In this time of crisis, one Chinchilla lady is bringing the community together, by inviting people to think about how they might be of service to someone in need.

        Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        premium_icon Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Education Queensland teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        COVID-19 in Roma, Chinchilla and Dalby: all you need to know

        COVID-19 in Roma, Chinchilla and Dalby: all you need to know

        News Our farmers deemed essential, trains and buses suspended, tourists warned to stay...

        Southwest racing under new coronavirus travel restrictions

        premium_icon Southwest racing under new coronavirus travel restrictions

        News Trainers and jockeys’ travel is restricted, but it is good news for the Roma Picnic...