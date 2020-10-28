Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Southport School. Picture: Richard Walker
The Southport School. Picture: Richard Walker
Crime

Teachers stood aside ‘telling students to take off trousers’

by Kirstin Payne, Jacob Miley
28th Oct 2020 11:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO teachers at a prestigious Gold Coast private school have been "stood aside" after a field excursion in which Year 9 students were allegedly told to take off a shoe and trousers - and then watched with night vision goggles.

The Southport School says it has launched an internal investigation into the actions of supervising teachers during a Year 9 activity earlier this month.

The school says the students were participating in a planned activity involving a "blackout challenge", during which each boy was required to remove a shoe and/or an item of clothing, throw it into the black out room and then work cooperatively to locate their clothing in the dark and put it back on.

A teacher supervised the activity with night vision goggles, TSS says.

The Southport School. Picture: Richard Walker.
The Southport School. Picture: Richard Walker.

However, one of the teachers decided to increase the challenge by allegedly asking boys to each remove a shoe and their trousers.

In a statement, TSS headmaster Greg Wain said the removal of trousers in any circumstances was never intended to be part of the exercise.

"This changed activity was not authorised and, understandably, several boys objected to removing their trousers and doing the activity in their underpants," Mr Wain said.

"Changing the activity and asking the boys to participate in their underpants was completely unacceptable."

Several parents had contacted TSS to express their concern about the incident.

One parent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said there had been consultation with those involved but not the wider TSS community.

"I think they need to work out what's happened, and I understand they're investigating it, but I think they need to be transparent."

The matter has not been reported to authorities, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

Mr Wain said an investigation was promptly undertaken and support has been provided to boys who were upset.

"They should not have been placed in that situation," he said.

"The boys were well within their rights to object."

Furthermore, an external investigation is underway, the school said.

The two supervising teachers have been stood aside from teaching duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

Originally published as TSS teachers stood aside for 'telling students to take off trousers'

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

crime nsw education teachers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics United Australia Party boss Clive Palmer says it’s his right to claim Labor will introduce a death tax, despite being unable to produce any concrete evidence.

        WARNING: Farmers crops targeted by new invasive pest

        Premium Content WARNING: Farmers crops targeted by new invasive pest

        News FARMERS warned to be on high alert for fast spreading pest found in Western Downs...

        IMPORTANT POINTS: What’s on the agenda for council meeting

        Premium Content IMPORTANT POINTS: What’s on the agenda for council meeting

        Council News WESTERN Downs Regional Council will be meeting tomorrow in Dalby for their monthly...

        Mitchell woman attacked police then stole their sunglasses

        Premium Content Mitchell woman attacked police then stole their sunglasses

        News Sergeant Whiting said this was her third sentence with the defendant