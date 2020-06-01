Trump's secret bunker dash revealed

As protests began outside the White House on Friday night, Donald Trump was taken into a special secure bunker, according to new reports.

As protesters converged on the White House, the "Secret Service agents abruptly rushed the president to the underground bunker used in the past during terrorist attacks," the New York Times reported.

"The President and his family were rattled by their experience on Friday night, according to several advisers."

Late on Friday, Mr Trump tweeted that protesters could have been attacked with "vicious dogs and ominous weapons", and slammed the DC mayor for not providing police to protect the White House.

"They let the 'protesters' scream and rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard - didn't know what hit them," he said.

"(The protesters) would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That's when people would have been really badly hurt, at least."

BREAKING: A protester lights US Flag on fire. Some run after US Park Police use what appears to be “OC Spray” to move them back at Lafayette Park near the White House. They‘re angry over the death of #GeorgeFloyd, #BreonnaTaylor & unarmed African Americans. @msnbc @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/bPMYvj75tG — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) June 1, 2020

Multiple fires burning outside White House

Multiple large fires are burning near the White House as protests rage in Washington DC.

Protesters have reportedly been feeding a bonfire with branches and other items, as it burns on a road near Lafayette Square, within the President's Park. Another public building with bathrooms nearby in the park has also been set ablaze.

Reports are emerging that nearby St John's Church has also been set on fire.

On-the-ground reports describe the scene as "descending into chaos in the last twenty minutes" as tear gas was fired on protests. Fireworks are being hurled at police by the protesters.

It's believed that President Donald Trump is still at White House.

We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us.



As President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/0h2ApbKT0C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2020

'We are a nation in pain': Biden weighs in on protests

Joe Biden has posted a photograph of himself today at the site of protests in Wilmington, Delaware, pledging to "lead this conversation" but also "listen".

His tweet follows days of protests over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of police.

A video posted on social media of the incident allegedly showed white police officer Derek Chauvin pushing down on his neck with his knee as he yelled, "I can't breathe".

Chauvin has since been charged with third degree murder, and three of his colleagues who were present at the scene have been fired alongside him.

#NOW: Hundreds are packing into H Street north of the White House for a third consecutive evening of protests over the death of George Floyd.



Turnout is high even after yesterday’s clashes. It’s wholly peaceful at the moment, they’ve taken a knee chanting “stop killing us.” pic.twitter.com/2RiHfTfLZi — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 31, 2020

Protesters descend on the White House

Thousands of protesters have descended on the White House area to call for justice for George Floyd.

Loud chants of "Black lives matter" could be heard from the White House grounds, but officers from the Park Police and Secret Service were keeping them far back from the heavily fortified Executive Mansion.

Beside the stepped-up law enforcement presence, the White House was unusually quiet for a Sunday as staffers were encouraged to keep away from the complex.

"Due to ongoing demonstrations, please avoid coming to the White House Complex today if it all possible," an email alert to staffers stated.

Alejandro Alvarez, a journalist who captured footage of the White House protests, described them as "wholly peaceful".