Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Donald Trump has raised his estimate for possible US deaths from COVID-19 to below 100,000, after earlier saying it was heading for a toll of up to 70,000.
Donald Trump has raised his estimate for possible US deaths from COVID-19 to below 100,000, after earlier saying it was heading for a toll of up to 70,000.
Politics

Trump hopes US virus toll under 100,000

2nd May 2020 10:38 AM

President Donald Trump has seemingly increased his estimate of possible deaths in the United States from the coronavirus, telling a White House event he hopes for less than 100,000 fatalities.

"Hopefully we're going to come in below that 100,000 lives lost, which is a horrible number nevertheless," Trump said on Friday.

The figure is much higher than the 60,000 to 70,000 deaths he discussed on Monday

Projections have varied for how many lives COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, would claim.

Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease official, had said in March that Americans should be prepared for 100,000 deaths.

On Wednesday the number of deaths passed 60,000, eclipsing the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War.

By Friday afternoon, at least 63,260 people had died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government reports.

Originally published as Trump hopes US virus toll under 100,000

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus donald trump editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Television star dies

      Television star dies
      • 2nd May 2020 10:41 AM

      Top Stories

        First weekend of freedom will give you chills

        premium_icon First weekend of freedom will give you chills

        Weather In a case of rotten timing, Queensland’s easing of coronavirus restrictions coincides with a cold snap hitting the southeast.

        Western Downs has ‘better chance of survival’ through COVID era

        premium_icon Western Downs has ‘better chance of survival’ through COVID...

        News COUNCIL’S massive $50 million recovery package that was approved on Monday has...

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on coronavirus in Qld

        Second car stolen from Chinchilla this week

        premium_icon Second car stolen from Chinchilla this week

        Crime The vehicle was stolen from a Chinchilla address overnight, adding themselves to a...