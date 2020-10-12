Trump claims he has a ‘protective glow’

US President Donald Trump's doctor has announced he is no longer considered a risk of infecting other people with the novel coronavirus, and the President has claimed he is now "immune" and has a "protective glow".

Mr Trump's doctor Sean Conley released a memo on Sunday clearing him.

"By currently recognised standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," Dr Conley said.

"Now at day 10 from symptom onset, fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved, the assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus," he added.

The White House first announced he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on October 1.

Mr Trump was ready to declare victory over the virus on Monday morning (AEDT) as he returned to Fox News for an interview with Maria Bartiromo, days after he called in and spoke to her on the network for almost an hour last week.

"The note … which says you are no longer considered a transmission risk, does this suggest you no longer have COVID Sir?" Ms Bartiromo asked.

"Yes, and not only that it seems like I'm immune," Mr Trump said.

He said he could be "immune" for "maybe a long time, maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, no body really knows but I'm immune," Mr Trump claimed.

"The President is in very good shape to fight the battles," he added.

"I have to tell you, I feel fantastically. I really feel good. And I even feel good by the fact that, you know, the word immunity means something - having really a protective glow means something," Mr Trump said.

US Senator for Kentucky Rand Paul, a staunch libertarian, said early Monday morning that he'd spoken to the President and that he "sounds great".

In his term, @realDonaldTrump has already brought home thousands of our brave soldiers. He wants the rest home by Christmas and a stop to our endless wars. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 11, 2020

Mr Paul added that Mr Trump was also "ending the war in Afghanistan" and wants "a stop to our endless wars", with a desire for troops to be home "by Christmas".

The US is preparing to vote for either the re-election of Donald Trump or the installation of Joe Biden on November 3.

More than 214,000 deaths have been contributed to COVID-10 in the US.

Originally published as Trump claims he has a 'protective glow'