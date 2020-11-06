Trump ally’s sick beheading call

The US President’s former top adviser has been banned on social media after he called for the US to “go back to the old times” and behead people again.

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon has been suspended on Twitter after a horrific segment on his podcast where he called for beheading as a "warning" to federal officials.

Speaking on his podcast War Room: Pandemic earlier today, Bannon said he wanted to go "back to the old times of Tudor England" where it would've been acceptable for the heads of Dr Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray be put on pikes outside the White House.

Bannon, who served as the White House's chief strategist for the first seven months of Donald Trump's first term, called on the President to start his second term by firing the two federal officials.

"The second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci," he said.

"Now I actually want to go a step farther but I realise the President is a kind-hearted man and a good man.

"I'd actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England, I'd put the heads on pikes, right, I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats.

"You either get with the program or you're gone - time to stop playing games. Blow it all up, put Ric Grenell today as the interim head of the FBI, that'll light them up, right."

Bannon saw his Twitter suspended after the controversial comments. Picture: War Room Pandemic

Bannon's co-host Jack Maxey then referenced the anniversary of a hanging in Philadelphia.

"You know what Steve, just yesterday there was the anniversary of the hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia, these were Quaker businessmen who had cohabited if you will with the British while they were occupying Philadelphia," Maxey said.

"These people were hung. This is what we used to do to traitors."

"That's how you won the revolution," Bannon replied.

"No one wants to talk about it. The revolution wasn't some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war. It was a civil war."

Bannon's Twitter for @WarRoomPandemic was suspended earlier today, with Twitter saying the account had violated its code of conduct.

YouTube and Facebook however are yet to follow suit.

However some are crying hypocrisy after comedian Kathy Griffin's Twitter account remained active.

Griffin's career took a nosedive in 2017 after she posted a gory photo of her holding a bloody, decapitated replica of Mr Trump's head.

And despite all the backlash back then, Griffin again posted the photo yesterday.

The tweet is still up and Griffin's Twitter is still activated.

Co-host of Bannon's podcast Raheem Kassam replied to a comment from Griffin after she tweeted the video.

"We got the idea from you Kat! Which technically makes you guilty of incitement," Kassam joked.

Bannon was arrested in August 2020 and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

It's alleged Bannon and three others used funds received from the We Build The Wall fundraising campaign, marketed to support the building of a border wall between the US and Mexico, in a way which was "inconsistent" with how they were advertised for use to the public.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty and was released on a $5 million bail, pending his trial in May next year.

Originally published as Trump ally's sick beheading call