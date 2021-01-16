Trump advised to invoke ‘martial law’

A close adviser of Donald Trump was spotted at the White House on Friday clutching a piece of paper appearing to advocate for “martial law if necessary”.

Michael Lindell, the founder and CEO of MyPillow, was photographed outside the West Wing before a meeting with Mr Trump on Friday clutching a typed memo, partially concealed by a fold.

However, some of what was written on the memo was visible. Here's what you could see.

" … nsurrection Act now as a result of the assault on the … martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any …"

Also visible on the memo are the names Sidney Powell, a lawyer who worked on Mr Trump's legal campaign to overturn the election result, Bill Olson, a Florida Republican who lost in the November election.

A suggested transcription of the memo appears to advise Mr Trump also "Move Kash Patel to CIA Acting". Mr Patel is currently the Acting US Secretary of Defense.

Very fast effort to transcribe. Here's what I got. pic.twitter.com/N0fqhByHaJ — Wes Beal (@wesbeal) January 15, 2021

Invoking the Insurrection Act and implementing Martial Law across the US is extremely unlikely to occur.

Mr Lindell is a strong ally of the President, and remained a vocal supporter in the wake of the siege at the Capitol last week, which killed five people including a Capitol police officer.

His bedding company, MyPillow, launched an online offer where buyers could receive a discount by entering the phrase "FightForTrump" at the checkout. The discount was available on the day of the siege at the Capitol, where Mr Lindell was at the rally, according to the New York Times.

After the deadly riot, Mr Lindell appeared on far right cable news channel Newsmax and referred to what had transpired as "very peaceful".

Mr Trump was impeached for a second time following the violent uprising at the Capitol. The US House of Representatives voted in favour of impeaching the president for "incitement of insurrection" 232 to 197.

Mr Trump is the first President in US history to be impeached twice.

