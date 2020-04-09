Trump advice leaves Aussies without vital medication

Donald Trump defied medical opinion in endorsing a drug to fight coronavirus. Now low supplies could leave Australians without vital medication.

Australians suffering chronic auto-immune disorders are at risk of missing out on critical medication after Donald Trump falsely endorsed a drug to treat and prevent coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug used for lupus and arthritis, has been distributed for decades by rheumatologists but supply is now limited after the US president labelled it a "game-changer" in the fight against the pandemic.

A Brisbane oncologist told news.com.au a cancer patient of hers had been unable to get hold of the drug at three separate pharmacies this week to treat their arthritis.

There are now fears the drug could be unavailable and lead to major organ issues in patients, Australian Rheumatology Association (ARA) president and associate professor Dave Nicholls said.

"Most of the patients we treat have chronic auto-immune disorders so if their medication supply runs out, that condition starts to flare up again," he told news.com.au

"They can have skin rashes, severe painful arthritis, and even more serious issues with their liver function, their kidney function or even potentially more serious than that.

"And that leads to those people being hospitalised and using up valuable resources that should be used more appropriately."

Hydroxychloroquine is now being tested for any potential use against COVID-19, including within Australia, but there is no evidence yet to suggest it serves any purpose against the pandemic sweeping the globe.

Stock is also running low because the virus has crippled transport channels and reduced supply chains.

The Federal Government has now stepped in to limit the distribution of prescriptions to relevant medical specialists while GPs are now only allowed to hand out access to the drug for those who are already on it.

Adding to the frustration for the ARA are the dangerous side effects of the drug when inappropriately consumed.

"Hydroxychloroquine is not a benign medication," Associate Professor Nicholls said.

"It can have effects on vision, can cause rashes, it can cause stomach upset, and potentially react with other medications that other people might not be aware of."

The association's president said he was "disappointed" the US president spruiked the false virtues of the drug and pleaded with doctors across Australia to limit access to those in genuine need.

"I would just encourage politicians to listen to their medical advisors who are doing their very best to keep valuable supplies of medication so they can be used by the appropriate person," he said.

"The key message is for doctors to be responsible and only prescribe hydroxychloroquine for its approved use.

"It has no proven role in the treatment or prevention of coronavirus."

When announcing the restrictions to prescribing hydroxychloroquine on March 24, the Therapeutic Goods Administration warned of the dangerous side effects of incorrectly administering the drug.

"These medicines pose well-known serious risks to patients including cardiac toxicity (potentially leading to sudden heart attacks), irreversible eye damage and severe depletion of blood sugar (potentially leading to coma)," the administration said.

"Given the limited evidence for effect against COVID-19, as well as the risk of significant adverse effects, the TGA strongly discourages the use of hydroxychloroquine outside of its current indications at this time."

Originally published as Trump advice leaves Aussies without meds