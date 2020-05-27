‘True country kid’: Family remembers Jack

Jack Cameron remembered as a talented sportsman, true country kid and adored by his family.

JACK Cameron’s family is remembering the 10-year-old as a talented sportsman and true country kid who was adored by his family.

A spokesperson for the family has spoken out about the loss of Jack in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

“Jack was a talented sportsman loved to spend time with his parents, Nick and Sarah, and sisters Georgia, Jemma and Meg, on their beef and grain property, Ardno,” the spokesperson said.

“He was a true country kid, very capable at everything he turned his hand to, especially around the farm.

“Jack will be particularly remembered by his mates at the Roma State College and his clubmates at the Carnarvon Cubs where he showed talent and determination beyond his years.

“Jack was adored by his family who are completely shattered by his passing.”

The Carnarvon Cubs Junior Rugby League Club said Jack was well known in the local junior rugby league community for his prolific try-scoring abilities.

A spokesperson from the club said, “Jack is being remembered for his ability to carve through any defence and his determined tackling skills.”

“He had a bright future ahead of him.

“He was a much-loved member of our club and we are all pulling together at this tragic time to support each other.

“Jack’s father, Nick, is our club president who has devoted so much of his time to helping establish our Club.

“Our hearts go out to Nick and Sarah and the girls.”

The Cubs have vowed when they hit the paddock again they will #runhardforjack.