TRUCK COLLISION: A woman was transported to Miles in a stable condition after a two truck crash in Drillham. Picture: File

A WOMAN has been injured in a two truck collision on the Warrego Hwy this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Drillham about 9am near Waituna Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman was transported in a stable condition to Miles Hospital with an arm injury.