Truckie busted with $140k in hidden cash

A truck driver has been charged after $140,000 cash was found hidden in his truck. Picture: AAP/James Ross

A ROUTINE heavy vehicle check on a truck in Goondiwindi by police has ended in the seizing of $140,000 in concealed cash.

At about 5.30pm Goondiwindi police intercepted a car carrier vehicle travelling west along the Cunningham Highway for a logbook check.

Senior Sargent Tyrone Soper said the line of questioning with the male driver in his mid-50s created enough suspicion for police to conduct a full vehicle inspection.

"There we found we found $147,100 hidden in a concealed compartment in the bunk area of the truck," he said.

"He was cooperative with police but gave no explanation for being in possession of such a large amount of cash."

The driver was taken to Goondiwindi police station and charged with proceeds of crime.

He was released on bail from the Goondiwindi watch house late last night and will appear in Goondiwindi Magistrates court later this month.